Thrilling finale for Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup China 2025

QINGDAO,19th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Chinese city of Qingdao hosted the fourth round of the 2nd edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and the supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS and Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup Committee.

The action took place over two days at the Scoda Pearl International Expo Centre, with 77 horses representing approximately 34 owners from all over China.

The event featured a spirited competitive atmosphere and showcased a high level of technical excellence.

The opening ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the EAHS and Vice Chairman of the EAHGC Committee; GAO Jian, Vice Mayor of Qingdao City; and Yue Gaofeng, Secretary-General of the China Horse Industry Association.

The championship also attracted a large audience, reflecting a visible public interest in the event.

In the Yearling Fillies category, Ai Mi Li claimed the gold title for Xinda Bohan Horses, while Raya Al Khour, owned by Ba Zengzhi, earned the gold medal in the Junior Fillies category.

Wadha Al Aghar, owned by Guo Huawen, took home the gold medal in the Senior Mares category, and in the Yearling Colts category, Ke Li Si Ting, owned by Yu Jianye, was the golden medal recipient, while Kai Lei Si, owned by Wang Xin, proved himself in the Junior Colts category. The event concluded with Sinmar Al Bidayer, also owned by Wang Xin, securing the gold medal in the Senior Stallions category.

This round of the EAHGC underscores the strong ties between the EAHS and the China Horse Industry Association, as both parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, and enhance the care and development of Arabian horses in accordance with the highest international standards.

The EAHGC is a globally pioneering initiative comprising ten rounds held across all continents around the world. It aims to support and encourage horse owners and breeders while promoting the prominence of purebred Arabians.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to preserving this vital aspect of cultural heritage and highlights its central role in safeguarding the legacy of authentic Arab traditions.

