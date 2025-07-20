Azerbaijani President meets participants of Shusha Global Media Forum

KHANKENDI, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met today with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, held under the theme, “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI”.

During the meeting, President Aliyev underscored the importance of keeping pace with rapid technological advancements, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence across various sectors, particularly in the media industry.

The Azerbaijani President also touched on Azerbaijan’s regional and international relations, foreign policy issues and international cooperation.

The forum is hosting around 140 media figures from 52 countries, including representatives from over 30 news agencies, seven international organisations, 80 media institutions and several relevant entities.

The forum aims to explore the impact of digital transformation on the media sector and the expanding role of emerging technologies in content creation and distribution. It also highlights the importance of media literacy in ensuring access to accurate and reliable information.