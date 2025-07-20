Liwa Dates Festival attracts over 50,000 visitors in 5 days

AL DHAFRA, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The 2025 Liwa Dates Festival, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, welcomed 50,225 visitors during its first five days.

The 21st edition of the festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, continues until 27th July in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

The Liwa Dates Festival is one of the UAE’s most significant platforms celebrating palm heritage and traditional agriculture. It is an annual event eagerly awaited by farmers and the wider community due to its vital support for the agricultural sector and food security.

The festival features 24 competitions with a total of 308 prizes valued at AED8.735 million, in addition to stage competitions designed for visitors.

The event reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to preserving and transmitting heritage across generations while celebrating the date harvest season and the palm tree, a deeply rooted cultural and social symbol in Emirati heritage.

The festival also attracts visitors and tourists from across the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council, offering a traditional and interactive atmosphere that supports farmers and provides engaging experiences for families and attendees.