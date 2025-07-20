Russia intecepts hundreds of drones, Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks

MOSCOW / KIEV, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) – The past 24 hours have witnessed a military escalation on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that it had repelled intense Ukrainian attacks, confirming the interception and destruction of a total of 133 drones.

The Ministry of Defense's statement explained that 93 of these drones were destroyed overnight over 10 Russian regions, including 19 drones around Moscow. This followed the downing of 40 more drones on Saturday evening.

On the other side, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the total combat losses of Russian forces have reached approximately 1,041,990 personnel, with 1,040 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours alone, according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Kiev has proposed to hold a new round of peace talks with Moscow next week.

“The dynamics of the negotiations must improve. We need to do everything possible to achieve a ceasefire,'' Zelensky said.

“A meeting at the leadership level is essential to genuinely secure peace. Ukraine is ready for such a meeting,” he added