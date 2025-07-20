Israeli airstrikes, acute malnutrition kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) – Six Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday following a series of Israeli airstrikes and shelling targeting Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

A four-year-old girl has died from severe malnutrition and hunger in the Gaza Strip, as the humanitarian situation in the enclave continues to deteriorate due to the total Israeli siege.

According to medical officials, an estimated 17,000 children in Gaza are suffering from acute malnutrition. Many are arriving at hospitals exhibiting symptoms such as physical collapse, memory loss, and severe fatigue—direct consequences of prolonged hunger.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Saturday called for the immediate lifting of restrictions preventing life-saving aid from reaching Gaza, saying it has food stockpiled to support the territory's entire population for more than three months.

"Open the gates, lift the siege, allow UNRWA to do its work and help people in need among them 1 million children,'' it appealed.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 58,765 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 140,485 others injured.

.