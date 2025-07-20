37 confirmed dead in cruise ship accident in N. Vietnam

HANOI,20th July, 2025 (WAM) - A total of 47 people have been recovered, including 10 survivors and 37 confirmed dead, after a cruise ship capsized in Ha Long Bay, northern Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency reported on Sunday.

The wreck was salvaged and towed ashore on early Sunday morning for further investigation.

The ship sank on Saturday afternoon while carrying 48 Vietnamese tourists on a sightseeing tour.

Five crew members were also on board.

Authorities in Quang Ninh province deployed four large vessels and core rescue forces to support the salvage operation.

Rescue teams are now racing to search for missing people as Typhoon Wipha is approaching the area.