Bus crash in Russian Far East leaves 14 dead, 7 injured

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Fourteen people were killed and seven others injured when a shift bus fell off a cliff in the Republic of Sakha in the Russian Far East early Monday, according to local authorities.

The incident took place at approximately 03:20 local time on a road operated by Denisovsky Mining and Processing Plant, the regional interior ministry said in a statement.

The bus, carrying more than 30 people, veered off the road and overturned after plunging around 25 metres, the statement added.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the driver was among the deceased. Of the seven injured, two were reported to be in serious condition.

