UAE aid ship 'Khalifa' departs with 7,166 tonnes for Gaza

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The eighth UAE aid ship, Khalifa, part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", departed today from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, heading to El Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Loaded with urgent relief supplies, the ship forms part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Khalifa is the largest aid vessel dispatched by the UAE to date, carrying 7,166 tonnes of essential food, medical and relief supplies.

The cargo comprises 4,372 tonnes of food items, 1,433 tonnes of shelter materials, 860 tonnes of medical supplies and 501 tonnes of health supplies.

This latest shipment brings the total volume of aid sent by the UAE to the Gaza Strip to 77,266 tonnes.

The initiative is part of a series of humanitarian efforts launched under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to providing support to those affected and in need, in cooperation with its charitable and humanitarian institutions.

