Hong Kong cancels tropical cyclone alarms as typhoon Wipha leaves

HONG KONG, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Hong Kong Observatory on Monday morning cancelled all warning signals for tropical cyclones as Wipha, the sixth typhoon of this year, left the city, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Transportation services are resuming in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong link road of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge reopened to all vehicles from 12:00 am on Monday, said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

Airport Authority Hong Kong said the three runways and all apron facilities at the Hong Kong International Airport are functioning well. Many flights were rescheduled on Sunday due to the typhoon.

The Hong Kong Observatory forecast rainstorms and big waves on Monday in the wake of the typhoon and alerted residents to stay vigilant and stay away from the coasts.