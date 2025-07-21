Heavy rains, landslides in Korea leave 18 dead, 9 injured

SEOUL, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Eighteen people have been killed, and nine others remain unaccounted for following heavy rains and landslides that began ravaging the country last week, the government said Monday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, more than 14,000 people have taken shelter across 15 major cities and provinces since the heavy rains started last Wednesday.

Property damage has been extensive, with 1,999 cases reported at public facilities and 2,238 cases reported at private facilities.

The government has lifted all heavy rain advisories and, on Sunday, lowered the warning level from "serious" to "attention".