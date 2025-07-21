Sharjah summer youth programme draws strong community support

SHARJAH, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The interactive summer programme “Our Holiday is Different”, organised by the Sharjah Old Cars Club in collaboration with the Sharjah Sports Council, is witnessing wide participation from over 18 community, cultural, and health entities.

These institutions have enriched the programme with a range of activities and workshops, reflecting their shared commitment to developing young people's skills and capabilities through institutional synergy.

The programme launched with "I am creative" (30 June–3 July), focusing on artistic appreciation, followed by “This is Sharjah” (7–10 July), which included field trips to key Sharjah landmarks. Week three, “I am the community” (14–17 July), promoted values of belonging and responsibility.

Week four, “I am athletic” (21–24 July), emphasises physical and mental fitness. The programme concludes with “I am the future” (28–31 July), exploring innovation, AI, and future technologies.

Aisha Al Qassab, Head of the Sharjah Summer Sports Programme, stated that the initiative has proven to be a comprehensive educational and recreational platform. “The enthusiastic participation demonstrates institutions’ commitment to youth development,” she said.

Activities ranged from awareness and educational sessions to sports and healthcare support.