Sharjah Police launches ‘Cross Safely’ to enhance pedestrian safety

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) – To promote adherence to traffic laws among drivers and pedestrians, the Sharjah Police (SP) has launched an awareness campaign under the theme ‘Cross Safely’. The campaign focuses on two main aspects: raising awareness among drivers about the importance of coming to a complete stop at pedestrian crossings and encouraging both drivers and pedestrians to comply with traffic regulations and instructions.

Colonel Omar Bu Ghanem, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, affirmed that this campaign is part of a series of annual awareness initiatives implemented by Sharjah Police. These efforts align with its broader strategy to improve road safety, reduce accidents and injuries, and raise traffic awareness. He added that the launch of the campaign is based on the analysis of field indicators, and it aims to instil a culture of respect for traffic rules among drivers and pedestrians alike and to curb violations associated with unsafe crossing behaviours.

Sharjah Police called on all members of the community to engage positively with the campaign and adhere to its message, emphasising that following traffic regulations is a shared responsibility that contributes to saving lives and ensuring the highest levels of safety on the emirate's roads.