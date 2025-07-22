37,356 issued, renewed licenses in Sharjah during H1 2025

SHARJAH,22nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The total number of issued and renewed business licenses in Sharjah during the first half of this year reached 37,356, with a growth rate of 8% compared to the same period last year, according to data released from Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

The data revealed the most significant developments and events witnessed by the economic sectors in Sharjah, as well as the measures and efforts undertaken by the Department across all sectors and activities. This release aimed at providing a comprehensive tool for stakeholders in the emirate's economic sectors and inform them of the most significant results achieved. Such thing confirms SEDD’s efforts to achieve balanced and sustainable economic performance and enhance business continuity across various sectors.

Thereof, the number of issued licenses during the first half of 2025 reached 4,359, with a 16% increase. On the other hand, the number of renewed licenses hit 32,997, a 7% increase over the same period last year.

When analyzing the issued and renewed licenses in Sharjah during the first half of 2025 by type, it was clearly displayed that the commercial licenses took the first rank in the number of licenses issued and renewed in the emirate with a total of 23,945 licenses and a growth rate of 7% compared to the first half of last year. Then, it was followed by professional licenses with a total of 10,693 licenses with an increase of about 7%. On the other hand, the industrial licenses hit 1,924 ones, with a growth rate of 14%, while Eitimad licenses came in fourth with 522 licenses, and with a growth of 41%. Later on, the e-commerce licenses reached 272 ones, with a growth rate of 23% compared to the first half of last year.

Furthermore, SEDD conducted 78,887 inspection campaigns on various economic establishments in the emirate during the first half of 2025. Also, the Department has dealt with many different cases of commercial protection complaints during the past period, each of which was fully resolved in cooperation with all concerned parties. Thus, the total number of commercial protection complaints reached 7,685, including 6,677 consumer protection complaints, 652 commercial fraud complaints, and 356 service agent complaints. The satisfaction rate with the department's consumer protection services for the first half of this year reached 78%.

Regarding the data on the scales calibrated by type during the first half this year, the total number of "commercial and gold" scales reached 1,950, representing a growth rate of 56% compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on that, Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, stated that the economic sectors in Sharjah are built on solid foundations of diversifying sources of income, focusing on developing key sectors, supporting and stimulating future economic activities, and developing and modernizing flexible legal frameworks that support businesses. This is done in cooperation with concerned partners from all sectors, to make the emirate a leading investment destination in the region.

On the other hand, Fahad Ahmed Al Khamiri, SEDD Director, pointed out that the data of 2025 first half confirm the strength of the emirate's economy, the attractiveness of its investment environment, and the confidence of business sectors in the investment opportunities.