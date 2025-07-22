SPL camp invites children to embark on ‘Journey into World of Stories’

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has announced their Summer Camp Programme for 2025, taking place from August 4 to 7, inviting children and youth to take part in activities at all SPL branches from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM daily.

Themed ‘A Journey into the World of Stories,’ the programme combines literary discovery with interactive experiences aimed at inspiring a love of reading while developing life skills and creative capabilities in younger generations.

The Summer Camp is designed to deliver an immersive reading experience, centering on one selected story per library, and will be deeply explored over the four-day agenda. The programme features two captivating daily activities that will cover the story's characters, narrative, and valuable lessons.

Through creative activities, theatrical performances, brain games, and interactive workshops, the programme aims to spark the imaginations of participants, boost expression and comprehension skills, and connect literature with real life in fun, innovative ways.

Taking place at all SPL branches, the Summer Camp will offer activities specially tailored to different age groups, from children to teens.

The main Sharjah branch will offer youth a literary and intellectual adventure centered on the classic tale of ‘Robin Hood,’ and activities will include retelling the story from a new perspective, staging character trials, an interactive recording of a podcast, and lively debates; all designed to enhance research, presentation, and teamwork skills.