SGCA 2025 announces global partnerships with CSO Network, Asia House, AAP to amplify development, cultural communication

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced the accreditation of three international institutions as official partners of the Sharjah Government Communication Award 2025 (SGCA), under the “Partner Awards” categories that spotlight the important role of communication in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.

The list of partners includes the Chief Sustainability Officers Network (CSO Network), a leadership platform focused on corporate sustainability; Asia House, a think tank specialising in driving commercial and political engagement between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe and the Alliance for African Partnership (AAP), a collaborative initiative supporting development across Africa Led by Michigan State University and African institutions.

Through these partnerships, specialised categories have been introduced, with each partner nominating entities or initiatives it deems most deserving based on SGCA’s criteria and its area of expertise.

Presented in partnership with the CSO Network, the award for ‘Best Communication Practices Dealing with Development Advances’ category recognises outstanding communication strategies implemented by government, private, or international organisations to address environmental, food security, and sustainable development challenges.

Eligible campaigns must creatively use the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, and digital media, to foster awareness, influence behaviour, and generate tangible, lasting results. Topics may include environmental protection, food security, and sustainable consumption.

Presented in partnership with Asia House and AAP, the ‘Award for Outstanding Development & Cultural Communication’ award honours regional initiatives that use communication to drive tangible, inclusive, and sustainable change.

This category includes two distinct subcategories, with ‘Excellence in Communication for Sustainable Development’ accredited by Asia House, recognises communication-driven initiatives from Southeast Asia that foster economic, social, cultural, or environmental progress. Eligible projects should show clear, measurable results in improving education, healthcare, environmental practices, or community resilience. Collaboration and the creative use of traditional and digital media to unite communities are central evaluation factors.

The second subcategory in collaboration with AAP and its academic and research partners across Africa, is the ‘Excellence in Communication for Food Security and Quality of Life’ which acknowledges communication programmes that have made a measurable difference in rural development, agriculture, and food systems. Submissions should demonstrate how the initiative empowered farmers or youth, increased awareness around food security, and implemented innovative methods to create lasting community impact.

Commenting on the newly formed international partnerships, Her Excellency Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said: “Communication is no longer just about delivering messages, it is a force for change that strengthens social cohesion and advances humanitarian goals. The new categories highlight communication models addressing global challenges like food security, environmental sustainability, and cultural inclusion and aim to create new opportunities for impactful communication to gain visibility and influence.”

"We are proud to partner with the SGCA on the 'Best Communication Practices Dealing with Development Advances' award," said Dr. Yasar Jarrar, CSO Network Secretary General. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to spotlighting how strategic communication can accelerate sustainability and innovation. At CSO Network, we believe that the right narrative has the power to transform development outcomes and this award will honor those who are shaping the future through bold, effective, and visionary communication."

Michael Lawrence OBE, Chief Executive at Asia House, said: “Asia House is proud to partner with SGCA 2025 to spotlight the vital role communication plays in shaping inclusive and sustainable development. By recognising initiatives that foster economic and social progress across Southeast Asia, we aim to promote collaboration and inspire innovation to tackle the region's most pressing challenges.”

“During SGCA 2025, the important role of communication in advancing food security and improving quality of life across Africa will be highlighted, said Titus Awokuse, Vice Provost and Dean International Studies and Programs, Michigan State University & SGCA Conference Speaker. “Effective communication empowers communities, fosters knowledge sharing, and supports sustainable rural development, which are key elements for creating positive change on the continent.”