International Charity Organisation spent AED 222 mn in humanitaran initiatives in H1 2025

AJMAN, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The International Charity Organisation (ICO) revealed that the value of its projects during the first half of 2025 reached AED 222 million, distributed across a wide range of humanitarian and development programmes and projects both within the UAE and abroad.

ICO spent AED 74 million for humanitarian and development projects inside the UAE and AED 148 million across 20 countries worldwide.

Orphan Sponsorship and Care ranked at the top of the implemented projects, amounting to AED 56 million in support of more than 62,000 orphans, followed by mosque construction and furnishing projects, particularly in Africa, reached AED 23 million.

In the health sector, projects worth AED 23 million were executed. For water initiatives, the drilling and preparation of both surface and artesian wells totalled AED 14 million.

In education, projects reached AED 8 million, which included building and equipping schools and educational centers, as well as providing school supplies to underprivileged students. Other charitable initiatives exceeded AED 35 million.

Dr. Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of ICO, stated: “These figures reflect the tremendous success the organisation has achieved — thanks to God, and then to the continued support of our wise leadership, which has always driven us toward greater achievement and progress.”