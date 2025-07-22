Sharjah’s cultural vision blossoms in Senegal

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the fourth edition of the Arab Poetry Forum commenced yesterday in Senegal.

The event, organised by the Cultural Affairs Department of the Sharjah Department of Culture, is part of the Arab Poetry Forums in Africa and is held in collaboration with the Senegalese Literary Club. Twenty poets from across Senegal are participating.

This initiative aligns with the directives of the Sharjah Ruler to support the Arabic language and strengthen the presence of Arab poetry across Africa. The forum reflects Sharjah’s belief in the power of culture to shape individuals and foster human connection between nations.

Held at the Senegalese Literary Club in Dakar, the opening ceremony was attended by Fadel Gueye, President of the Senegalese Literary Club. Present were Arab diplomats, university professors, students, and poetry enthusiasts.

The poetry readings offered a heartfelt glimpse into the poets’ emotions and patriotism. The verses touched on personal and collective struggles, love for the homeland, and attachment to identity. Together, the poets created a vivid tapestry of hope and belonging that deeply moved the audience.