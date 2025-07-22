Iraq reports 30 deaths from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in 2025

BAGHDAD, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The death toll of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Iraq has risen to 30, with a total of 231 cases recorded nationwide since the beginning of this year, the Iraqi Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr said in a statement that the southern province of Dhi Qar recorded the highest number of infections, with 84 cases and four deaths, followed by Baghdad with 38 cases and six deaths.

The latest update marks an increase from the figures announced by Iraqi health authorities on June 12, which stood at 123 cases and 19 deaths. CCHF is characterized by fever, muscle aches, headache, and bleeding.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter. The majority of cases have occurred in people involved in the livestock industry, such as agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians. There is no vaccine available for either people or animals.