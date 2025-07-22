Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash

DHAKA, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 27 people were killed after a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a college and school campus in Dhaka, officials said on Tuesday, with 88 people, including children, being treated in hospital.

The F-7 BGI aircraft crashed soon after it took off at 1:06 pm (0706 GMT) on Monday from the airbase in Kurmitola in the capital on a routine training mission. The military said the plane experienced a mechanical failure.

Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser on health, told reporters that 27 people had died and 88 were admitted to hospital with burn injuries.

The pilot was among those killed in the incident, the military said, adding that a committee had been formed to investigate what happened.

