Korea’s producer prices rise for 1st time in 3 months in June

SEOUL, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's producer prices increased in June for the first time in three months, driven by rising prices of agricultural and livestock products, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The producer price index, a major barometer of consumer inflation, added 0.1 percent in June from the previous month to 119.77, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the first on-month growth since March as the index fell 0.2 percent in April and 0.4 percent in May.

On a yearly basis, producer prices increased 0.5 percent in June, marking the 23rd consecutive month of on-year increase, the data showed.