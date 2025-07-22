Admissions open for government nurseries in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) announced the opening of admissions for the Emirate's children to government nurseries for the 2025-2026 academic year.

This is part of a comprehensive expansion plan that includes the admission of children in three phases, starting next September, with a total of 2,546 children distributed across 32 government nurseries across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The first phase will begin in September 2025, with 2,176 existing and new children admitted to various Sharjah government nurseries.

The second phase will follow in October, welcoming all registered children in the cities of Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, and the Central Region who were not offered admission in the first phase. This coincides with the receipt of the 252-child Luluyah Nursery in Khorfakkan and the 178-child Al Saf Nursery in Kalba, both of which were completed by the Sharjah Department of Public Works.

The third phase will begin in December 2025 and will include the admission of 239 registered children in Sharjah who were not included in the previous admission phases.

This step is in line with the gradual expansion policy, which ensures a smooth integration and assimilation process, taking into account operational and educational aspects at each admission stage.

The academy approved admissions this year according to specific criteria approved to ensure transparency and fairness. These criteria are part of the academy's commitment to prioritising Sharjah's children and enabling them to benefit from government nurseries. These requirements also aim to ensure that targeted groups truly benefit and achieve a balanced distribution of seats to serve the emirate's various regions.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of SEA, said that the academy is working as a team, in partnership with relevant government entities, to expand the scope of nurseries and provide the best possible care and early learning programmes. In the next phase, SEA will continue to open new nurseries that meet the aspirations of the community and the needs of families across the Emirate.

For her part, Khawla Al Hosani, Deputy Director of SEA, confirmed that admissions for the 2025-2026 academic year were in response to the growing demand for government nurseries and a result of understanding the needs of families in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She added that SEA is confident that the current expansion, along with the accompanying training and qualification efforts for the educational staff, will contribute to establishing the foundations of quality education from the early years, enhancing children's opportunities for a better future as a result of providing the best educational environments and optimal care for children, according to the highest standards in terms of capacity, quality of buildings, facilities, and services.

The number of government nurseries in Sharjah will reach 35 with the completion of the new nurseries.