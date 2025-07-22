Sharjah government employees receive sign language training

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Human Resources Department (SHRD) organised a two-level sign language training programme targeting front-line government employees and those working in customer service.

The programme, held at the headquarters of the Regional Centre for Educational Planning (UNESCO), aims to enable employees to learn the basics and rules of sign language and disseminate it across government agencies. This will facilitate communication with people with hearing disabilities, ensuring an integrated service environment that caters to the needs of all groups.

The programme included an explanatory introduction to sign language and its basic vocabulary. It also introduced hearing disabilities and ways to interact with those with hearing impairments.