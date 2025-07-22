China adds nearly 7 million new urban jobs in H1

BEIJING, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- China created a total of 6.95 million new urban jobs in the first half of 2025, achieving 58 percent of its annual target, China Daily reported, citing official data on Tuesday.

In June, the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5 percent, remaining flat compared with one year earlier, Cui Pengcheng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, told a press conference.

The country has set a target for a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent in 2025 and aims to create over 12 million new urban jobs.