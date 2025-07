ATHENS, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- A major wildfire broke out on Tuesday in Greece, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of several villages near Corinth, west of Athens.

According to the fire service, over 180 firefighters, supported by 15 aircraft and 12 helicopters, are battling the blaze in a mountainous pine forest near Corinth. No injuries have been reported so far.