US envoy to visit Middle East to finalise Gaza aid corridor

WASHINGTON, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United States announced on Tuesday that it is working to finalise the establishment of a humanitarian aid corridor into the Gaza Strip, which has received initial approval from the relevant parties.

In this context, the US Department of State confirmed that envoy Steve Weitekamp will travel to the Middle East to hold talks aimed at completing the arrangements for the corridor.

Speaking to reporters, Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, “Weitekamp will head to the region with great hope that we can put forward a new ceasefire and a humanitarian corridor for aid entry,” noting that the corridor “has, in fact, received agreement from both parties.”