Al-Azhar issues global appeal for urgent action to save Gazans from deadly famine

CAIRO, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has issued a global appeal for urgent and immediate action to rescue the people of Gaza from what it described as a deadly famine, imposed by Israel with unprecedented brutality and indifference.

In a statement released today, Al-Azhar stressed that the human conscience is being tested as thousands of innocent children and civilians are being killed in cold blood, and those who survive are dying of hunger, thirst, dehydration, and the lack of medicine as medical centres cease to function.

The statement strongly condemned what it described as Israel’s deliberate and lethal starvation of the peaceful people of Gaza, who are struggling to find a morsel of bread or a drop of water. It added that the targeting of displaced persons shelters and humanitarian aid distribution centres with live fire constitutes a full-fledged act of genocide.