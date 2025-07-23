Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 234

ISLAMABAD, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority announced today that the death toll from heavy monsoon rains lashing the country since late June has risen to 234, with 596 others injured, describing the current season as “unusual”.

According to local authorities, three people were killed and 15 remain missing following rain-induced landslides in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan.

Police said several tourist vehicles were swept away in the landslides, while rescue operations continue in search of the missing. Dozens of homes, bridges and other infrastructure were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of continued risk of flooding and landslides in northern and eastern areas of the country.