Taiwan plans AI projects to boost economy by $510 billion

TAIPEI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Taiwan plans to launch its "Ten Major AI Infrastructure Projects" initiative, aimed at generating more than T$15 trillion ($510 billion) in economic value by 2040 as it strives to become a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Premier Cho Jung-tai said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday that Taiwan aims to leverage its information and communications technology (ICT) sector and world-leading semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to become a global AI influencer and a "smart technology island."

Under the initiative, Taiwan has identified three core technologies as strategic priorities: silicon photonics, quantum technology and AI robotics.

The initiative targets the creation of 500,000 jobs and the establishment of three international-level research laboratories.