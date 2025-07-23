UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23 Revolution anniversary

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt on July 23rd Revolution anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to President El Sisi and to Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.