Korea sees 14-year high rate of growth in births for May

SEJONG, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The number of babies born in the Republic of Korea jumped nearly 4 percent from a year earlier in May, marking the sharpest increase for May in 14 years, government data showed Wednesday.

A total of 20,309 babies were born in May, up 3.8 percent from 19,567 babies born a year earlier, Yonhap News Agecy reported, citing data compiled by Statistics Korea.

It marked the steepest on-year increase for any May since 2011, when the figure rose by 5.3 percent.

May also marked the second consecutive month in which monthly births exceeded the 20,000 mark and the 11th straight month of on-year growth since last July.