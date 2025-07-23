'Abu Dhabi Civil Defence' celebrates graduation of 23 members from course in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has celebrated the graduation of 23 of its personnel from the 32nd International Rescue and Command Course (RCC), organised by the Civil Defence Academy in the Republic of Singapore, one of the world’s most prestigious institutions in firefighting and civil protection training.

A delegation from the ADCDA, led by Colonel Mohammed Nukhaira Saleh Al Mazrouei, along with several family members of the graduates, attended the ceremony held in Singapore.

ADCDA reaffirmed that empowering national talents according to the highest international standards is a key pillar of its strategy to enhance readiness and raise the efficiency of the civil defence system at all levels.

The authority remains committed to adopting global best practices in a manner that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s safest and most prepared cities in the face of emergencies and challenges.

The authority also emphasised that this milestone represents a qualitative step in developing specialised leaders capable of keeping pace with the latest advancements in civil protection. It contributes to enhancing operational performance, promoting institutional excellence, and fostering a culture of innovation — all of which support a proactive, professional, and resilient safety ecosystem.

Spanning 28 weeks, the course provided comprehensive training that combined theoretical and practical components across various domains, including firefighting, rescue operations, hazardous materials response, fire investigation, search and rescue, incident management, and other core areas, equipping participants for leadership roles in the field.

During the ceremony, student Mohammed Abdulqader Al Shatari Al Hashemi received the Best International Student Award in recognition of his exceptional academic and practical performance.