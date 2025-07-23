Foreign currency deposits in Korea rise for 2nd month in June

SEOUL, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Foreign currency deposits in the Republic of Korea increased for the second consecutive month in June, driven by the deposit of corporate transaction payments and the temporary placement of overseas investment funds by companies, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents stood at US$106.44 billion as of end-June, up $5.08 billion from a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to Yonhap News Agency, it followed a $5.1 billion on-month increase in May, when the figure rose for the first time since January.

Residents include Korean citizens, foreigners who have resided in the country for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.