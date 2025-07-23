'NAMA Talks' initiative focuses on women’s economic empowerment

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- NAMA Women Advancement held the first session of its community-focused initiative, “NAMA Talks”, on Tuesday at Aljada in Sharjah. The initiative aims to raise awareness and support women in making informed decisions that enhance their participation across various spheres of life.

The first session, titled “Empowering Women through Financial Risk: Awareness and Understanding”, catered to women aged 18 and above, including students, employees, housewives, retirees, and recent graduates.

Held in strategic partnership with the Sharjah Judicial Department, the session featured Judge Dr. Salama Rashid Al Ketbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department at the Sharjah Judicial Department, who shared legal insights into common financial risks faced by women. Drawn from real court cases, she outlined practical legal protections available to help women safeguard their financial rights.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director-General of NAMA, said, “At NAMA, we believe that true empowerment starts with awareness. A woman who is financially and legally informed is better equipped to protect her assets and make decisions that reinforce her stability, both within her family and in society. Through ‘NAMA Talks’, we create space for meaningful discussions on real-life challenges that women face, providing content that promotes knowledge and drives positive change.”

This was the first of five sessions planned under the ‘NAMA Talks’ initiative this year. The series is structured around three main themes: financial risks; the importance of women’s careers in STEM fields; and income generation through Artificial Intelligence. It aims to create an enabling environment for women across all aspects of life and increase awareness on pressing social and economic challenges.