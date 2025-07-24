Wildfire in central Türkiye kills 10, injures 14

ANKARA, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – Ten firefighters were killed, and 14 others were injured in Türkiye's central Eskisehir province while battling to contain a wildfire, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on Wednesday.

Firefighters and rescue teams have been battling since the early hours of Wednesday to contain a wildfire in Eskisehir's Seyitgazi district, according to Reuters.

24 firefighters were trapped in the fire when the wind suddenly changed direction and blew flames towards them, Yumakli told reporters. They were immediately taken to hospital, but 10 of them died, while treatment for 14 others were ongoing, the minister added.

Seven wildfires were still burning in five central and western Turkish provinces on Wednesday, Yumakli also said.