UN official reiterates call for Gaza ceasefire as ‘nightmare of historic proportions’ unfolds

NEW YORK, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) – A senior UN official on Wednesday urged the Security Council to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages, warning that the war has become “a nightmare of historic proportions”.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, told ministers and ambassadors that ongoing talks must lead to a permanent end to hostilities, the release of all hostages, unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid and for recovery and reconstruction to begin.

He painted a grim picture of conditions on the ground, citing expanded Israeli military operations, particularly in Deir Al-Balah, which have led to further mass displacement.

UN premises were also struck, hampering humanitarian operations and exacerbating the already dire situation.

At least 1,891 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since 30 June, according to figures from Gazan health authorities, including 294 people reportedly killed while attempting to collect aid near militarised distribution points.

Since 9 July, Israel has allowed limited fuel deliveries through the Karim Abu Salem crossing after 130 days of a full blockade.

However, the amount is “a fraction of what is required to run essential life-saving services in Gaza, where nearly every aspect of life depends on fuel,” Khiari warned.

Turning to the occupied West Bank, Khiari reported high levels of violence, including deadly Israeli military operations, attacks by settlers on Palestinians.

Khiari concluded by reiterating that only a revived political process towards the two-State solution can deliver a sustainable solution.