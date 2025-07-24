Severe floods triggered by storm Wipha kill at least 3 in Vietnam's Nghe An

HANOI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Heavy rains triggered by tropical storm Wipha have caused severe flooding in the central Vietnamese province of Nghe An, killing at least three people and leaving one more missing.

With a long coastline facing the South China Sea, Vietnam is prone to typhoons that often cause deadly floods and mudslides. Wipha is the first major storm to hit the country this year.

More than 3,700 houses in Nghe An province have been inundated by flood waters, and another 459 were damaged by strong winds. Floodwaters have also damaged 1,600 hectares of rice plantations and 1,290 hectares of cash crops in the province.

The government's weather forecast agency said heavy rains reaching up to 250 millimetres are expected on Thursday and Friday and could last until Saturday in several parts of northern Vietnam, potentially causing more flooding.

