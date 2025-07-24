Civilians wounded as Cambodia, Thailand trade fire in border clashes

PHNOM PENH/BANGKOK, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Thailand's army said three civilians were wounded in a Cambodian rocket strike on Thursday as the two countries' militaries clashed over a disputed border.

Fresh fighting erupted on Thursday morning on the border between the Thai province of Surin and Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey.

"The Thai military violated the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Cambodia by launching an armed assault on Cambodian forces stationed to defend the nation's sovereign territory," Defence Ministry Spokeswoman Maly Socheata said in a statement.

“In response, the Cambodian armed forces exercised their legitimate right to self-defence, in full accordance with international law, to repel the Thai incursion and protect Cambodia's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement added.

The Thai army blamed Cambodian solders for firing first, and later accused them of a "targeted attack on civilians", saying two BM-21 rockets had hit a community in Surin's Kap Choeng district, wounding three people.

Both Thailand and Cambodia accused each other of opening fire first.

The violence came hours after Thailand expelled the Cambodian ambassador and recalled its own envoy in protest after five members of a Thai military patrol were wounded by a landmine.