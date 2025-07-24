Oman condemns Israeli Knesset’s approval of bill imposing sovereignty over West Bank

MUSCAT, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sultanate of Oman on Thursday condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval of a draft bill calling for the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank in Palestine.

In a statement carried by the Oman News Agency, the Foreign Ministry affirmed that this move represents yet another defiance of international law, the resolutions of the international community, and a deliberate undermining of Middle East peace efforts, the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, and the two-state solution.

The statement added, “Oman reiterates its vehement rejection of Israel’s continued enforcement of policies of blockade and starvation, as well as its obstruction of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid to the population in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories. It holds Israel and its supporters fully responsible for the legal, humanitarian, and political consequences of these practices, which violate the international humanitarian law.”