Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs 2nd meeting of International Humanitarian and Philanthropy Council

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council (IHPC), has chaired the second IHPC meeting.

The meeting discussed the strategic direction of the foreign aid sector and reviewed the 2024 Foreign Aid Report, as well as programmes to empower professionals in the humanitarian sector.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab emphasised the importance of collective efforts among all relevant local entities to implement diverse humanitarian and development initiatives across various countries, in alignment with the UAE’s civilisational mission toward development and prosperity.

This mission, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has been reinforced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE is steadfast in its international humanitarian commitment to supporting communities in need and providing sustainable development solutions to address pressing challenges across global priority areas.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of aligning the UAE’s humanitarian and development programmes with national priorities and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – particularly in areas such as education, healthcare systems, disease eradication, poverty and hunger alleviation, water security, economic growth, environmental preservation, and biodiversity.

He noted that the UAE’s numerous projects across different continents reflect its pioneering role in humanitarian and development fields on a global scale.

The meeting affirmed the importance of institutionalising the UAE’s generosity as a pioneering model in international aid and development, while enhancing the dignity and prosperity of communities at the receiving end. It also highlighted the UAE’s ongoing approach of leveraging resources, capabilities, and partnerships to support needy communities.

The goal is to work with partners to achieve lasting and sustainable humanitarian impact, enhance innovation and sustainability, integrate foreign aid programmes to create economic opportunities, and improve effective communication in humanitarian work.

The meeting also reviewed the Humanitarian Foresight Programme, which aims to empower leaders at varying levels by enhancing their skills, knowledge, and experience.

The programme equips participants with the latest scientific and technological knowledge in humanitarian and development fields, aligned with national priorities. It also strengthens the capabilities of professionals in donor institutions and charitable organisations to plan and implement a variety of humanitarian and development initiatives globally.

The meeting also addressed the council’s support for the Master of Arts in Humanitarian and Development Work at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. This aligns with the council’s objectives to enhance specialised competencies among personnel in relevant humanitarian institutions – particularly the UAE Aid Agency.

The programme aims to refine participants’ decision-making and multicultural team management skills, enhance their ability to run humanitarian programmes, and deepen their understanding of development and humanitarian studies within the context of international relations, international law, diplomacy, and global humanitarian and development priorities.

The meeting was attended by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Empowerment; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei , Advisor at the Presidential Court; Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.