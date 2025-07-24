MoFA launches inaugural Customer Council for accredited diplomatic missions in UAE

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), committed to providing excellent services, has organised its inaugural Customer Council for accredited diplomatic missions in the UAE for the year 2025.

The event, co-developed with the Prime Minister’s Office, was attended by Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of MoFA, and Mohamed Rashid bin Taliah, Head of Government Services for the UAE Government, alongside ambassadors, heads of missions, and senior ministry officials.

MoFA highlighted that Customer Councils serve as a strategic dynamic platform to actively engage customers in co-designing and evaluating government services. This reflects the ministry’s commitment to a participatory model that prioritises listening to customers’ feedback, assessing their experiences, and turning challenges into opportunities for a better development.

The initiative aligns with national efforts to build a more agile and responsive government and supports the standards of the UAE Government Services Excellence Programme and the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. These councils play a key role in sharing the UAE’s pioneering approach in government service delivery with other countries around the world.

The Customer Councils of accredited diplomatic missions highlighted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ advanced service models, which streamline traditional procedures. These integrated solutions cover a range of services, including official delegation visit requests to the UAE, immunities and privileges, and international judicial cooperation.

The Ministry’s Customer Councils are designed to foster strong, collaborative partnerships with all customers by actively listening to their insights and feedback. All proposals and suggestions gathered through these councils are thoroughly studied and analysed to develop customer-focused solutions that align with leading international standards and best practices.

