HANOI, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- At least nine people, including children, were killed in central Vietnam when a bus crashed early on Friday, the government said.

The accident, which took place in the central province of Ha Tinh, left another 16 injured, the government said in a statement.

The government report said the bus was en route from the capital Hanoi to Danang when it veered off the road and hit traffic signposts before rolling over.