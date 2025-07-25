UAE leaders offer condolences to Russian President over plane crash victims

ABU DHABI, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation over the victims of the plane crash in Tynda, a town in the Amur region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Russian President.