Korea to issue 140 billion won in Treasury bonds for retail investors in August

SEOUL, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Republic of Korea announced on Friday that it will issue 140 billion won (US$102.06 million) in government bonds for individual investors in August.

The issuance limits by maturity in August will remain unchanged from the previous month: 90 billion won for five-year bonds, 40 billion won for 10-year bonds and 10 billion won for 20-year bonds.

About 1.3 trillion won in Treasury bonds will be issued for retail investors throughout 2025, Yonhap News Agency quoted the ministry as saying.