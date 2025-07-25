Sharjah Government Organisational Structures Committee holds meeting

SHARJAH, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Organisational Structures Committee, chaired by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Human Resources Department, and Chairman of the Organisational Structures Committee, held a meeting with committee members to review the organisational structure of the Sharjah Archives.

The meeting was attended by Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director-General of the Sharjah National Archives.

General tasks and responsibilities were reviewed, and their distribution among departments and divisions was discussed to ensure the highest possible efficiency and achieve the best government performance.

The committee then discussed the organisational structure of the Sharjah Noble Quran & Sunnah Establishment (SNQSE), in the presence of Sultan Mattar bin Dalmouk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNQSE, and Omar Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Foundation.

During the meeting, the proposed organisational structure of the Corporation was reviewed to improve the efficiency of institutional performance and enhance coordination and integration between the various organisational units. This is consistent with the Corporation's mandate and reflects its noble mission of serving the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Noble Prophet.

The two meetings were attended by committee members including Asma Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Waleed Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director General of the Sharjah Finance Department; and Counselor Dr. Issa Saif bin Hanzel, Director of the Sharjah Government Legal Department. The meeting was also attended by Majid Hamad Al Marri, Director of the Human Resources Department.

Through these discussions, the committee seeks to adopt a comprehensive approach to studying and evaluating all proposals related to developing the organisational structures of the various departments and entities in the emirate, taking into account global best practices and modern institutional standards.