Sharjah Police rolls out summer road safety campaign

SHARJAH, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police General Command, through the Vehicle and Driver Licensing Department and the Technical Inspection Department, in partnership with ENOC Group (Tasjeel) and AutoPro, launched a wide-reaching awareness campaign titled “Accident-free Summer.”

The campaign aligns with Sharjah Police's ongoing efforts to reduce traffic accidents and promote a culture of prevention through collaboration with the private sector.

The campaign’s launch was attended by Brigadier Dr. Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director-General of Operations and Security Support; Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al Kay, Director of the Vehicle and Driver Licensing Department; Rashid Ali Gharib, Director of Operations at Tasjeel; and Major Marwan Obaid Al Naqbi, Head of the Technical Inspection Department.

The campaign aims to boost driver awareness during summer by offering free vehicle inspections at Tasjeel centres in Sharjah. A key focus is the dangers of neglecting tire inspections, especially during high temperatures and increased travel. Drivers are urged to regularly check tire pressure, monitor expiration dates, and look for cracks or damage that could lead to blowouts or accidents.

Brigadier Dr. Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of the campaign in enhancing road user safety through proactive services that ensure vehicle readiness. He highlighted tire inspection as a top preventive measure that can help save lives and minimise accidents.

He also acknowledged the effective partnership with Tasjeel and AutoPro in advancing the campaign’s success and spreading a culture of road safety across Sharjah and the UAE.

As part of the campaign, Sharjah Police will conduct random technical inspections on roads, along with field visits to various government agencies to inspect employee vehicles for roadworthiness.

The campaign provides a free comprehensive vehicle inspection covering ten critical checkpoints, including tire pressure and condition, engine belt, air conditioning system, filters, headlights and taillights, battery, cooling hoses, fluid levels (engine oil, coolant, etc.), and other components essential to road safety.