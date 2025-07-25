Al Muntada Al Islami library: A cultural beacon

SHARJAH, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Muntada Al Islami Library in Sharjah is a fundamental pillar within the emirate's thriving cultural landscape, playing a pivotal role in preserving authentic Islamic heritage and supporting Quranic studies.

In light of Sharjah's ambitious cultural vision to become a regional hub for science and knowledge, the library embodies this ambition by providing a rich and stimulating scholarly environment for researchers and students from within and outside the UAE.

The library is witnessing a continuous qualitative expansion in its holdings. In recent years, the Forum has acquired more than 80,000 new titles, making it one of the largest public libraries specialising in Islamic sciences in the region.

The library houses unique treasures of knowledge, including valuable collections of original manuscripts and documents, in addition to a wide range of university theses, Islamic history books, and biographies, meeting the diverse research needs of researchers and scholars.

The Islamic Forum administration believes that books are the cornerstone of building a cultured and creative society.

Accordingly, the library continues to implement its ambitious "Book Culture" project, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of reading and drive cognitive progress in society. Within the framework of this project, the library has significantly enriched its collection this year with rare specialisations in the Arab world, such as linguistics and terminological studies.

This year, it has also added a large number of scholarly dissertations by prominent academics, particularly in fields such as Islamic economics, in response to the growing demand for these vital sciences.

In addition to its role in preserving heritage and disseminating Islamic culture, the library empowers researchers and those interested in knowledge by providing an ideal scientific environment that facilitates their access to valuable and diverse resources. This contributes to supporting research and intellectual activity at the local and international levels.

The Islamic Forum Library is a unique model in providing a stimulating scientific environment for research and creativity, and in disseminating Islamic sciences and instilling their values in society. This embodies the emirate's unwavering commitment to serving the sciences of the Holy Quran and promoting the culture of books and reading as a fundamental pillar in building individuals and society.