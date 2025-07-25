Standard Chartered launches first sustainable escrow, account bank solution

DUBAI, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Standard Chartered announced the launch of the first sustainable escrow and account bank solution, allowing clients to embed sustainability into their cash management strategies.

The new solution enables funds held in escrow or designated accounts to be directly referenced against the bank’s portfolio of eligible green and sustainable loans and projects, as defined under its Green and Sustainable Product Framework.

The UAE launch marks a significant step in expanding the bank’s sustainable transaction banking capabilities, in line with growing client demand for innovative, impact-driven financial solutions. The offering is now available across the UAE, including through the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), as well as in the UK.

Sandrine Jourdainne, Global Head, Deposits, Liquidity and Escrow Solutions at Standard Chartered, said, “The UAE has firmly positioned itself as a leader in sustainability, with a strong commitment to advancing the transition to a low-carbon economy. As one of the country’s most established international banks, we are proud to support this vision by delivering solutions that help clients embed sustainability into their core financial activities.”

