Ministry of Community Empowerment activates housing, academic excellence allowances

DUBAI, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment has announced the activation of the Housing Allowance and the Academic Excellence Allowance for Higher Education, two key components of the supplementary benefits framework within the Social Support and Empowerment Programme.

This initiative underscores the ministry’s commitment to ensuring a stable living environment and promoting long-term investment in human capital among beneficiary families.

The Academic Excellence Allowance for higher education aims to encourage students from beneficiary families to pursue higher education and maintain outstanding academic performance by providing additional support to students who achieve outstanding levels of academic results at university.

The allowance for outstanding students has been raised to a maximum of AED3,200 per month and is granted only to high-achieving students enrolled in accredited higher education institutions within the UAE, provided they maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3 out of 4.0. This allowance reflects the government’s commitment to investing in promising talent and strengthening national capabilities.

In line with the UAE’s digital transformation advancement, the ministry has launched an integrated digital platform enabling beneficiaries to submit applications via the “My Files” section on the official website www.moce.gov.ae. The platform ensures all complete applications are processed within 21 days.

The system includes special provisions for orphans and children of incarcerated individuals, enabling them to access allowances through a flexible and comprehensive approach that reflects their unique circumstances.

Students pursuing remote learning through accredited UAE institutions are also eligible for the Academic Excellence Allowance, affirming the programme’s inclusivity and adaptability.

These supplementary allowances are an essential part of the ministry’s broader strategy for social empowerment. They represent a steadfast commitment to enhancing individual capabilities and creating pathways toward self-reliance.

For full eligibility criteria and application procedures, please refer to the Supplementary Allowances Guide – First Edition, July 2025, available on the ministry’s official website.

