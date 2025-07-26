UAE expresses solidarity with Cyprus, conveys condolences over victims of wildfires

ABU DHABI, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus over the victims of wildfires near the city of Limassol, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed its solidarity with the government and people of Cyprus over this tragedy and expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The UAE also commended the efforts of the Cypriot authorities in containing the fires and reaffirmed its solidarity with the leadership and people of Cyprus during this difficult time.