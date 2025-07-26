Korea's key public institutions investments reach $28.9 billion in H1 2025

SEOUL, 26th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea announced on Saturday that 26 major public institutions in the country recorded a combined investment of KRW39.9 trillion (US$28.9 billion) in the first half of the year, marking a record performance amid the government's ongoing efforts to boost the economy.

According to the Korean news agency Yonhap, the investment figure represents an increase of KRW2.9 trillion compared to the same period last year.

It also exceeded the government’s initial H1 target by KRW2.3 trillion.

The government has set an annual investment goal of KRW66 trillion for this year, up from KRW63.5 trillion in 2024. Initially, 57 percent of the total, or KRW37.6 trillion, was scheduled for execution between January and June.